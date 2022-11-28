9 ways to survive snowmageddon in Vancouver

Winter is over three weeks away, but we’re getting a blast of winter weather tomorrow, with The Weather Network predicting up to 15 cm of snow for Metro Vancouver. Environment Canada is also calling for “significant snowfall.”

While that might seem pretty tame for cities like Edmonton or Montreal, it is snowmageddon for Vancouver.

Even 5 cm of snow can bring Vancouver to a screeching halt, so here are some ways to spend snowmageddon in the Canadian city that is perhaps most ill-equipped for snow.

Work from home

If your job allows it, working from home is one of the best ways to protect yourself from transit and traffic hell. It might seem common sense, but you don’t need the extra stress.

And if your job doesn’t allow it, or if you work in an industry where working from home isn’t possible, leave home as early as you can.

Embrace the cold, find the closest peak

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Grouse Mountain (@grousemountain)

Vancouver has never been able to beat the snow when it arrives, so why not join it?

Several ski resorts around BC have opened up and are welcoming guests, including Grouse Mountain and Whistler Blackcomb.

Go skating

Unless you’re a regular Scrooge, there’s something magical about skating while winter weather unfolds around you. There are plenty of places to rent a pair of ice skates and pretend your Elvis Stojko.

UBC Robson Square has also announced its opening this week, and the weather will be cold enough that the ice quality should be decent.

Take a snowy stroll

It hardly needs to be said, but Vancouver is beautiful, and when it snows, it just magnifies the beauty. It looks like a winter wonderland if you live near Stanley Park, Queen Elizabeth Park, or any of Vancouver’s beautiful outdoor spots.

If you’ve got a doggo to take with you, even better.

Netflix & cocoa & chill

Some of us weren’t cut out for winter weather, and 15 cm of snow likely sounds like a nightmare for that crowd; that’s why we live in Vancouver and not Calgary.

Thankfully, we have 10,000 different streaming services to cozy up on the couch with. Add a cup of hot cocoa or coffee and have a relaxing, almost winter night.

We’ll leave this here in case you need some inspiration.

Head to your favourite coffee shop

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Matchstick (@matchstickyvr)

Vancouver has many cozy coffee shops that would make for a perfect way to spend a snowy day. After you fuel up on caffeine, you’ll have lots of energy to embark on the next activity on the list.

Make a snowman

If the forecast pans out, there’ll be lots of snow to sculpt into snowmen, sculptures, and whatever else your imagination comes up with. Maybe you’ll find your snow creation in a list of the 9 best snow sculptures Vancouver residents have created on Daily Hive.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jenny Andersen (@jennyandersensings)

Activate your inner child, or if you have kids, activate your children to head out with a toboggan. Vancouver has a ton of spots with hills perfectly suited for sledding action.

Read a book by the window

Something about embracing the solitude while it snows feels extra peaceful.

Grab a book, a hot drink, perch yourself by the window and get lost in whatever world of words you choose to get lost in. Of course, if you have a fireplace, that’ll make your reading experience extra sweet.

How are you planning on surviving snowmageddon if it hits Vancouver tomorrow? Let us know in the comments.