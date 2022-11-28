Environment Canada warning of "significant snowfall" for Metro Vancouver

Kal Tire is Canada’s home for All-Weather tires which provide year-round performance in all conditions. If you’re looking for a one-tire solution, consider the Nokian Tyres WRG4 All-Weather tire, exclusively available at Kal Tire.

Welcome to winter?!

Environment Canada has issued a Special Weather Statement and is warning about significant snowfall for parts of the Lower Mainland.

Special weather statement in effect for:

Metro Vancouver – central including the City of Vancouver Burnaby and New Westminster

Metro Vancouver – North Shore including West Vancouver and North Vancouver

Metro Vancouver – northeast including Coquitlam and Maple Ridge

Metro Vancouver – southeast including Surrey and Langley

Metro Vancouver – southwest including Richmond and Delta

Fraser Valley – central including Chilliwack

Fraser Valley – east including Hope

Fraser Valley – west including Abbotsford

The weather agency says cold arctic air continues to push south into the Interior, and is expected to make its way out to the coast through the day today.

Brisk outflow winds will develop, followed by falling temperatures over the next couple of days which could bring sub-zero temperatures and cold windchill.

On Tuesday morning, we can expect an “upper level disturbance” that will move southwards along the BC coast, leading to a chance of flurries beginning in the afternoon.

Environment Canada says “a developing area of low pressure following this feature is forecast to reach the south coast on Tuesday night, potentially bringing significant snowfall accumulations to the area.

Some areas of the Fraser Valley will have a brief risk of freezing rain Wednesday morning.

According to The Weather Network (TWN), “There is higher confidence that upwards of 20-30 cm of snow is possible in the Fraser Valley near Abbotsford and Hope, with lesser amounts of 10-20+ cm in the suburbs of Metro Vancouver. There is lower confidence in the amount of snow that could accumulate in coastal sections of Richmond and Delta.”

Are you ready for the snow?