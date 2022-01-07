11 perfectly hilly places to go sledding in Metro Vancouver
It’s the first week of January and there’s still snow in Vancouver. What better time to pull out the sled? With more snow in the forecast, there should still be ample opportunity for those with the need for speed.
To help you find where to get your adrenaline rush, we’ve compiled a few of our favourite sledding spots.
Here are 11 places to go sledding in Metro Vancouver.
North Vancouver
Grouse Mountain Sliding Zone
Grouse Mountain’s Sliding Zone is open dependent on daily weather conditions. Grouse even has sled rentals for just $5 if you don’t have one yourself.
Where: 6400 Nancy Greene Way, North Vancouver
When: Hours vary, see website for details
Mount Seymour
Mount Seymor offers a two-hour pass for sledding or tubing at the Toboggan and Snow Tube Park. For safety reasons, sliding on Mount Seymour is only permitted in designated areas.
Where: 1700 Mount Seymour Road, North Vancouver
When: Schedule in advance through the website
Vancouver
Kensington Park
You can sled to your heart’s content at Kensington Park; just be careful not to run into anyone.
Where: 5175 Dumfries Street, Vancouver
Queen Elizabeth Park
While you might not be able to see any of the beautiful plants or flowers Queen Elizabeth has to offer because of the snow, there are plenty of hills that make for great sledding. Just be careful of potential traffic near some of the hills.
Where: 4600 Cambie Street, Vancouver
China Creek North Park
Located just off of Great Northern Way near Clark Drive, China Creek North Park is neatly tucked away, meaning potentially less competition.
There’s also a China Creek South Park, but it’s not as good for sledding.
Where: 1001 East 7th Avenue, Vancouver
Burnaby
Burnaby Mountain
You can’t have a conversation about sledding without including Burnaby Mountain in the mix.
Where: 100 Centennial Way, Burnaby
Ron McLean Park
Ron McLean Park is a community park with tons of sporting amenities. Unfortunately, most of those amenities, like courts and fields, are covered in snow.
That snow makes for a great park for sledding. Just avoid skating on the ice as it’s not permitted.
Where: 7820 Hedley Avenue, Burnaby
Robert Burnaby Park
Robert Burnaby, the man that the city was named after, has a park named after him as well. When it snows, Robert Burnaby Park has some excellent spots to get your thrills on a sled.
Where: 8155 Wedgewood Street, Burnaby
New Westminster
Queen’s Park
Queen’s Park in New West is quite large and not as populated as some of the other parks when it comes to sledding in Metro Vancouver.
Where: 3rd Avenue, New Westminster
Surrey
Unwin Park
For what it’s worth, some have taken to Google reviews to call Unwin Park the best hill in Surrey for sledding in the winter.
Where: 13313 68 Avenue, Surrey
Delta
Diefenbaker Park
While it’s beautiful in the summer, Diefenbaker Park boasts steep hills that are perfect for sledding in the winter.
Where: 5575 1st Avenue, Delta