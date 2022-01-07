11 perfectly hilly places to go sledding in Metro Vancouver

It’s the first week of January and there’s still snow in Vancouver. What better time to pull out the sled? With more snow in the forecast, there should still be ample opportunity for those with the need for speed.

To help you find where to get your adrenaline rush, we’ve compiled a few of our favourite sledding spots.

Here are 11 places to go sledding in Metro Vancouver.

North Vancouver

Grouse Mountain Sliding Zone

Grouse Mountain’s Sliding Zone is open dependent on daily weather conditions. Grouse even has sled rentals for just $5 if you don’t have one yourself.

Where: 6400 Nancy Greene Way, North Vancouver

When: Hours vary, see website for details

Mount Seymour

Mount Seymor offers a two-hour pass for sledding or tubing at the Toboggan and Snow Tube Park. For safety reasons, sliding on Mount Seymour is only permitted in designated areas.

Where: 1700 Mount Seymour Road, North Vancouver

When: Schedule in advance through the website

Vancouver

Kensington Park

You can sled to your heart’s content at Kensington Park; just be careful not to run into anyone.

Where: 5175 Dumfries Street, Vancouver

Queen Elizabeth Park

While you might not be able to see any of the beautiful plants or flowers Queen Elizabeth has to offer because of the snow, there are plenty of hills that make for great sledding. Just be careful of potential traffic near some of the hills.

Where: 4600 Cambie Street, Vancouver

China Creek North Park

Located just off of Great Northern Way near Clark Drive, China Creek North Park is neatly tucked away, meaning potentially less competition.

There’s also a China Creek South Park, but it’s not as good for sledding.

Where: 1001 East 7th Avenue, Vancouver

Burnaby

Burnaby Mountain

You can’t have a conversation about sledding without including Burnaby Mountain in the mix.

Where: 100 Centennial Way, Burnaby

Ron McLean Park

Ron McLean Park is a community park with tons of sporting amenities. Unfortunately, most of those amenities, like courts and fields, are covered in snow.

That snow makes for a great park for sledding. Just avoid skating on the ice as it’s not permitted.

Where: 7820 Hedley Avenue, Burnaby

Robert Burnaby Park

Robert Burnaby, the man that the city was named after, has a park named after him as well. When it snows, Robert Burnaby Park has some excellent spots to get your thrills on a sled.

Where: 8155 Wedgewood Street, Burnaby

New Westminster

Queen’s Park

Queen’s Park in New West is quite large and not as populated as some of the other parks when it comes to sledding in Metro Vancouver.

Where: 3rd Avenue, New Westminster

Surrey

Unwin Park

For what it’s worth, some have taken to Google reviews to call Unwin Park the best hill in Surrey for sledding in the winter.

Where: 13313 68 Avenue, Surrey

Delta

Diefenbaker Park

While it’s beautiful in the summer, Diefenbaker Park boasts steep hills that are perfect for sledding in the winter.

Where: 5575 1st Avenue, Delta