Whistler Blackcomb opens for the season tomorrow

Buckle up, powder hounds: another season of skiing and boarding at North America’s largest ski resort kicks off this week.

Opening day for Whistler Blackcomb, about two hours north of Vancouver, is November 24 this year.

“The resort is thrilled to welcome guests back, especially those from international destinations, as pandemic-related border restrictions have been eased,” Whistler Blackcomb said in a news release.

Lifts will start spinning at 8:15 am, once again giving skiers access to the snow-covered alpine.

Creekside Gondola closed for season’s start

The resort is in the midst of upgrading the Creekside Gondola, and expects the new lift will be ready by Christmas.

Due to the upgrades, the Creekside gondola is currently out of commission. The resort is operating a shuttle service from Creekside to the main gondolas in Whistler Village from 7 am to 5 pm.

Customers who usually rely on the free parking at Creekside can park for free in Lot 6 and Lot 8 in the village.

Discounted lift tickets available until December 4

Want to ski at Whistler this season but haven’t purchased a pass of lift tickets yet? It’s cheaper to purchase in the pre-season than midwinter, with Vail Resorts offering Epic Passes, Epic Day Passes, and Edge Cards until December 4.

These products are up to 65% cheaper than regular lift tickets purchased during the season.

“If you know you’ll ski and ride this season, even just a few days, don’t wait to buy lift tickets,” Ryan Bennett, chief marketing officer of Vail Resorts, said in a release. “We have a variety of pass options so everyone can benefit from the value and flexibility that our passes offer. Whether you’ll hit the slopes one day or every day, by purchasing now you’ll avoid paying for full-priced lift tickets later.”