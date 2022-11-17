EventsNewsWeatherWinter

"The news you've been waiting for": Grouse Mountain announces opening and ticket sale dates

Amir Ali
Nov 17 2022, 10:56 pm
Grouse Mountain
Get out the skis; Grouse Mountain is opening soon.

On the heels of another BC ski resort announcing an earlier-than-expected opening date, Grouse, the Peak of Vancouver, has announced when it plans to open for the 2022/23 winter ski season.

Grouse will open with limited terrain this Friday, November 18, which is also when tickets go on sale Friday morning.

This marks a slightly earlier opening date than last year, when Grouse Mountain opened up with limited terrain for skiing and riding on November 20.

The good news is a mix of mother nature’s magic and a hardworking team of snowmakers.

Grouse Mountain Director of Mountain Operations Grant Wahl said they hope to make more of the mountain accessible soon.

“We’re excited to welcome skiers and riders back and we’ll be working to open up additional terrain as soon as possible,” he said.

“We’re ready to kick off another great winter season at the Peak of Vancouver.”

For more information on tickets, and snow and weather conditions on the mountain, click here.

