Cazba Persian Grill to open new location in Metropolis at Metrotown

Cazba Restaurant has nine locations across Metro Vancouver, but the Persian grill shows no intent of stopping. Signs for a new location in the Metropolis at Metrotown food court have popped up.

The restaurant is best known for its assortment of skewers and platters, as well as its other Persian dishes, such as Baghali Polo (lamb shank) and Kashk-e Bademjan (deep-fried eggplant).

“We specialize in making healthy food,” shared the restaurant on its website. It also said it uses “natural, organic, and local ingredients.”

A grand opening date for the new location has yet to be announced. But if you can’t wait until then to try Cazba, you can visit one of its many other locations.

Address: Metropolis at Metrotown — 4700 Kingsway, Burnaby (in the food court)

