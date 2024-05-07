Illo Kimbap Cafe is bringing healthy kimbap to Metro Vancouver

Illo Kimbap Cafe is a new restaurant opening in Coquitlam that will be serving up healthy kimbap.

“Illo was born from the passion of those who are truly passionate about kimbap, a beloved Korean dish, and wanted to introduce it to everyone in Canada,” shared the restaurant. “Kimbap, also known as kim bap, is a traditional Korean roll, where ‘kim’ represents seaweed and ‘bap’ signifies rice.”

One of these healthy kimbap creations is the Skinny Elephant, which comes with cucumber, carrot, burdock, pickled radish, and mushrooms on brown rice with five mixed grains.

The restaurant is expecting to open its doors on May 15 at 555 Clarke Road in Coquitlam.

“At ‘Illo,’ we are committed to providing our customers with honest ingredients and freshly prepared, wholesome, and delicious food,” said the restaurant. “We adhere to traditional methods while adapting to modern health trends by incorporating organic brown rice, glutinous black rice, barley, quinoa, along with fresh vegetables and fruits, to achieve the perfect balance of health and taste.”

Illo Kimbap Cafe

Address: 555 Clarke Road, Coquitlam

Instagram

