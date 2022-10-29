Michelin just revealed the first-ever picks for its Vancouver dining guide.

You might think it’s all about praising fancy and expensive fine dining establishments, but there’s more to it. The Bib Gourmand Awards give special kudos to more accessible dining spots that offer “good quality and good value cooking,” according to Michelin.

Here are all the Michelin’s Vancouver Bib Gourmand Award winners for 2022, mapped and listed for your eating pleasure.

Address: 2958 West 4th Avenue, Vancouver

Address: 1944 West 4th Avenue, Vancouver

Address: 1079 Mainland Street, Vancouver

Address: 322 West Hastings Street, Vancouver

Address: 212 East Georgia Street, Vancouver

Address: 244 East Georgia Street, Vancouver

Address: 1046 Commercial Drive, Vancouver

Address: 1260 Commercial Drive, Vancouver



Address: Two locations; one at 903 Commercial Drive and one at 317 East Broadway

Address: 3106 Cambie Street, Vancouver

Address: 3388 Main Street, Vancouver

Address: 4298 Fraser Street, Vancouver

With files from Daily Hive Staff.