This map will take you to Michelin's favourite affordable restaurants in Vancouver

Oct 29 2022, 10:06 pm
Michelin just revealed the first-ever picks for its Vancouver dining guide.

You might think it’s all about praising fancy and expensive fine dining establishments, but there’s more to it. The Bib Gourmand Awards give special kudos to more accessible dining spots that offer “good quality and good value cooking,” according to Michelin.

Here are all the Michelin’s Vancouver Bib Gourmand Award winners for 2022, mapped and listed for your eating pleasure.

Little Bird Dim Sum + Craft Beer


Address: 2958 West 4th Avenue, Vancouver

Fable Kitchen

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Fable Kitchen (@fablekitchen)


Address: 1944 West 4th Avenue, Vancouver

Nightshade


Address: 1079 Mainland Street, Vancouver

Chupito


Address: 322 West Hastings Street, Vancouver

Fiorino, Italian Street Food


Address: 212 East Georgia Street, Vancouver

Phnom Penh


Address: 244 East Georgia Street, Vancouver

Lunch Lady

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by The Lunch Lady (@thelunchlady)


Address: 1046 Commercial Drive, Vancouver

Oca Pastificio

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by ocapastificio (@ocapastificio)


Address: 1260 Commercial Drive, Vancouver

Kin Kao Song


Address: Two locations; one at 903 Commercial Drive and one at 317 East Broadway

Vij’s

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Vij’s (@eatdrinkvijs)


Address: 3106 Cambie Street, Vancouver

Anh and Chi

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Anh and Chi (@anhandchi)


Address: 3388 Main Street, Vancouver

Say Mercy!

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Say Mercy! (@saymercyyvr)


Address: 4298 Fraser Street, Vancouver

