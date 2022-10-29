This map will take you to Michelin's favourite affordable restaurants in Vancouver
Michelin just revealed the first-ever picks for its Vancouver dining guide.
You might think it’s all about praising fancy and expensive fine dining establishments, but there’s more to it. The Bib Gourmand Awards give special kudos to more accessible dining spots that offer “good quality and good value cooking,” according to Michelin.
For the complete list of Michelin Vancouver restaurant winners, head here.
Here are all the Michelin’s Vancouver Bib Gourmand Award winners for 2022, mapped and listed for your eating pleasure.
Little Bird Dim Sum + Craft Beer
Address: 2958 West 4th Avenue, Vancouver
Fable Kitchen
Address: 1944 West 4th Avenue, Vancouver
Nightshade
Address: 1079 Mainland Street, Vancouver
Chupito
Address: 322 West Hastings Street, Vancouver
Fiorino, Italian Street Food
Address: 212 East Georgia Street, Vancouver
Phnom Penh
Address: 244 East Georgia Street, Vancouver
Lunch Lady
Address: 1046 Commercial Drive, Vancouver
Oca Pastificio
Address: 1260 Commercial Drive, Vancouver
Kin Kao Song
Address: Two locations; one at 903 Commercial Drive and one at 317 East Broadway
Vij’s
Address: 3106 Cambie Street, Vancouver
Anh and Chi
Address: 3388 Main Street, Vancouver
Say Mercy!
Address: 4298 Fraser Street, Vancouver
With files from Daily Hive Staff.