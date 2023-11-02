Salt Tasting Room reopens in Chinatown after multi-year hiatus

Cheese and meat fans, rejoice! After two years, Salt Tasting Room has officially reopened. It is taking the spot where ShuckShuck Oyster Bar was previously located.

The restaurant is best known for its charcuterie boards and wines. It operated in Gastown for 15 years before closing indefinitely in 2021.

In the same year, it shared plans to relocate to Chinatown, and those plans have now become a reality.

While the restaurant’s physical location remained closed, it did operate through an online ordering system (with pickup available at its sister restaurant Irish Heather Shebeen).

But now patrons can enjoy all their Salt Tasting Room favourites in-house, once again.

During its first weeks, Salt Tasting Room will focus on small plates, charcuterie, and wine. Eventually, the restaurant plans to serve soup, sandwiches, and salads during the daytime.

Salt Tasting Room is open starting today at 4 pm and will continue operating Tuesday to Sunday from 4 to 11 pm. Be sure to check out its new digs soon!

Address: 227 E Pender Street, Vancouver

Instagram