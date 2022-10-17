FoodRestaurants & BarsFood NewsRestaurant Openings

ShuckShuck oyster bar closes due to rising costs and operational challenges

Hanna McLean
Hanna McLean
|
Oct 17 2022, 9:08 pm
ShuckShuck oyster bar closes due to rising costs and operational challenges
Hanna McLean/Daily Hive

ShuckShuck first opened its doors in Vancouver’s Chinatown in 2020, and sadly, the trendy oyster bar has closed its doors.

The concept’s owner says there were many factors that led to the 227 E Pender Street eatery’s closure, including “rising costs and “challenges operating in Chinatown.”

ShuckShuck’s specialty was oysters, which often arrived with uncommon toppings like the “Canadiana” variety topped with Maple Syrup, Extreme Beans, Ketchup Chips, and Bacon Dust.

Altogether, there were 60 different oyster flavour combinations.

ShuckShuck

Canadiana (Hanna McLean/Daily Hive)

Owners tell Dished that while it was tough to keep things going with this particular concept, they wouldn’t completely rule out projects in the future.

We’ll keep you posted on new details if that happens.

ShuckShuck

Hanna McLean/Daily Hive

FILL UP ON THE LATEST FOOD NEWS
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Hanna McLeanHanna McLean
+ Dished
+ Restaurants & Bars
+ Food News
+ Restaurant Openings
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER

Receive direct access to our top content, contests and perks.