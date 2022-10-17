ShuckShuck first opened its doors in Vancouver’s Chinatown in 2020, and sadly, the trendy oyster bar has closed its doors.

The concept’s owner says there were many factors that led to the 227 E Pender Street eatery’s closure, including “rising costs and “challenges operating in Chinatown.”

ShuckShuck’s specialty was oysters, which often arrived with uncommon toppings like the “Canadiana” variety topped with Maple Syrup, Extreme Beans, Ketchup Chips, and Bacon Dust.

Altogether, there were 60 different oyster flavour combinations.

Owners tell Dished that while it was tough to keep things going with this particular concept, they wouldn’t completely rule out projects in the future.

We’ll keep you posted on new details if that happens.