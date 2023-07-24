Nicli Pizzeria & Bar to soft open this week in Vancouver
Jul 24 2023, 10:24 pm
A local pizza spot is making some delicious moves this summer. Nicli, known for its authentic Neapolitan-style pies, will be opening in UBC’s Wesbrook Village.
Back in April, the North Vancouver pizza shop told Dished it would be taking over the former Virtuous Pie location in the area. Now, it’s almost time to check it out.
This new 60-seat restaurant is ready to welcome folks later this week, as it’s set to soft open on July 28 at 11:30 am.
Naturally, patrons can expect Neapolitan pizzas as well as pasta and more.
Nicli is asking parties to shoot it a DM to reserve a table, as seats are limited. Be sure to check it out.
Niclic Pizzeria & Bar
Address: 3339 Shrum Lane, Vancouver