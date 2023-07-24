FoodRestaurants & BarsRestaurant Openings

Nicli Pizzeria & Bar to soft open this week in Vancouver

Hanna McLean
Hanna McLean
|
Jul 24 2023, 10:24 pm
Nicli Pizzeria & Bar to soft open this week in Vancouver
@niclipizzeria/Instagram

A local pizza spot is making some delicious moves this summer. Nicli, known for its authentic Neapolitan-style pies, will be opening in UBC’s Wesbrook Village.

Back in April, the North Vancouver pizza shop told Dished it would be taking over the former Virtuous Pie location in the area. Now, it’s almost time to check it out.

This new 60-seat restaurant is ready to welcome folks later this week, as it’s set to soft open on July 28 at 11:30 am.

Naturally, patrons can expect Neapolitan pizzas as well as pasta and more.

Nicli is asking parties to shoot it a DM to reserve a table, as seats are limited. Be sure to check it out.

Niclic Pizzeria & Bar

Address: 3339 Shrum Lane, Vancouver

Instagram

Hanna McLeanHanna McLean
+ Dished
+ Restaurants & Bars
+ Restaurant Openings
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER

Receive direct access to our top content, contests and perks.