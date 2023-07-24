Great news for fans of pho and other Vietnamese dishes, as Richmond is about to get a new spot for the cuisine.

Pho 37 confirmed with Dished that the brand is working on a new location in the Metro Vancouver city.

The restaurant currently operates two Richmond locations, on Steveston Highway and at 8328 Capstan Way, as well as one in Vancouver on Robson Street.

The new location will be at #1008-8300 Capstan Way, we’re told, the former location of the new-shuttered Remix Restaurant. The short-lived Remix only just opened its doors in July 2022.

Pho 37 tells us that it’s aiming for a grand opening at the beginning of August.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pho 37 (@pho37)

The restaurant is known in particular for its selection of oh pho – Vietnamese noodle soup – but it also has a variety of other dishes on its menu too, including chicken wings with fish sauce, Vietnamese beef carpaccio, and its namesake number 37 dish: Tuan’s Special Beef Noodle Soup.

Pho 37 – Richmond

Address: #1008-8300 Capstan Way, Richmond

Instagram