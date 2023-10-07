Major Canadian grocery chains issue turkey recall on Thanksgiving weekend

It’s a Thanksgiving emergency! Major Canadian grocery chains have issued turkey recalls just before the holiday feast.

On Friday, Sobeys, Safeway and FreshCo customers received emails alerting them of a recalled turkey brand.

“If you have purchased a Sunrise Grade A Fresh Turkey (5-8 kg) with a Best Before of October 11, we ask that you return it to a Safeway store near you for a full refund,” reads the product removal alert.

Customers from BC grocery chain Thrifty Foods (which is owned by Sobeys) also received turkey recall emails.

In a statement, a Sobeys spokesperson did not elaborate on what was the cause of the recall.

“Out of abundance of caution we have decided to take a precautionary step to remove all Sunrise Grade A Fresh Turkeys (size 5- 8kg Best Before Oct. 11) from our retail shelves in our Western Canadian stores (FreshCo, IGA, Safeway, Sobeys and Thrifty Foods) as this product does not meet our quality standards,” it reads.

This isn’t the only alarming turkey news to come out ahead of Thanksgiving. On Thursday, 1,500 turkeys spilled out of a rolled over truck on an Ontario highway, causing a holiday disaster.

And one Toronto grocery chain was dragged online for charging people $120 for turkeys.

“Longo’s, go home, you’re drunk,” a customer posted on Reddit last Saturday along with photos of the grocery store’s crazy price tags for various meats.

Hopefully this recall doesn’t put too much of a damper on your Thanksgiving feast. If not that, then the cost of the meal might, due to inflation.

Daily Hive has asked Sobeys to elaborate on the cause of the turkey recall.