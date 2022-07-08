EventsNewsCanadaConcerts

Fans enraged as Rogers outage postpones Weeknd concert

Amir Ali
Amir Ali
Jul 8 2022, 10:39 pm
The Rogers network outage has found its latest victim: Friday night’s The Weeknd concert in Toronto at the Rogers Centre.

The show was set to kick off at 6:30, but reports are flooding in online about the last-minute cancellation.

The Blue Jays Twitter account confirmed the postponement, saying that the Rogers network outage impacted venue operations. A new show date will be announced soon, and existing tickets will be honoured.

The response on Twitter has been frantic, with fans disappointed at how last-minute the postponement was.

