Fans enraged as Rogers outage postpones Weeknd concert

The Rogers network outage has found its latest victim: Friday night’s The Weeknd concert in Toronto at the Rogers Centre.

The show was set to kick off at 6:30, but reports are flooding in online about the last-minute cancellation.

The Blue Jays Twitter account confirmed the postponement, saying that the Rogers network outage impacted venue operations. A new show date will be announced soon, and existing tickets will be honoured.

We regret to announce that The Weeknd tour stop at Rogers Centre has been postponed due to service outages impacting venue operations. A new show date will be shared ASAP and tickets will be honoured. We understand how disappointing this is and apologize for the inconvenience. pic.twitter.com/Et073wz0WZ — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) July 8, 2022

The response on Twitter has been frantic, with fans disappointed at how last-minute the postponement was.

@theweeknd hope u’re alr 🙁

so sad that the show is canceled, im suing rogers centre . — vera (@safetyremm) July 8, 2022

we were less than 10 minutes away from the show starting, it can’t get worse than this 🥲 — Humza 🐼 (@HumzyTumzy) July 8, 2022