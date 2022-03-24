One thing we can confidently say is that we truly can’t get enough sweet spots here in Metro Vancouver. There’s one in particular that you should make a point to check out if you haven’t yet: Earthling Café.

The Metro Vancouver spot is a must-visit as it specializes in handheld-size dacquoise, a pastry the cafe owners describe as a “result of cross-cultural collaboration and innovation.”

Located in Port Coquitlam’s Fremont Village, Earthling Café says its staple offering is inspired by the original French Dacquoise, which features an almond/nut meringue that uses flour as a stabilizer.

Earthling creates its dacquoise with rice flour, making its treats gluten-free. Owners tell Dished Vancouver this makes its products more “crispy, chewy, and perfectly cushiony” with a slight crispness on top.

We’re told this morsel was popularized in the cafe cultures of Korea, Japan, and Taiwan, and now you can get this light and sophisticated dessert here in Metro Vancouver.

Earthling offers an array of dacquoise in Korean flavours like Yuzu, Injeolmi (Roasted Soybean), Matcha, Red Bean, and Black Sesame too.

The brand has already levelled up in terms of branching out, as it is selling four-packs of dacquoise boxes in retailers like H-Mart and T&T Supermarket. We’re told the company will be expanding into Fresh St. Market and IGA next month too, thanks to its manufacturing kitchen.

The Port Coquitlam cafe is French-cafe-inspired and offers seating for 12. This space features a local market stand filled with locally made artisan products like candles, soaps, and jewellery.

The cafe also offers espresso beverages made with locally roasted fair-trade beans as well as Korean and Asian-inspired tea drinks like Hojicha, Matcha, and Jasmine lattes.

Additionally, this spot has brownies, cakes, and scones up for order. A weekend afternoon tea service is also launching here on April 15.

You can find Earthling Café open Monday to Friday from 11 am to 4 pm and on weekends from 11 am to 5:30 pm.

For more information or to book a tea reservation, check out this brand’s social channels.

Earthling Café

Address: Unit #2150, 950 Seaborne Avenue, Port Coquitlam

Instagram