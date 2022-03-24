FoodRestaurants & BarsFood NewsRestaurant Openings

The Hart Gastown set to open in Vancouver this spring

Muktadir Mridul/Shutterstock | NatashaPhoto/Shutterstock
Gastown is about to get a new destination for classic pub fare and live music. The Hart is set to open at 238 Abbott Street next month.

This concept is the sister spot to The White Hart Public House, which opened in Surrey back in 2018.

The Hart Gastown will be taking over the former 1,948-sq-ft location of The Revel Room.

Dished Vancouver is told that once it’s open, patrons can expect seats for 75, a menu full of comfort food like burgers and other pub eats, and local beer, wine, cider, and more.

The Hart Gastown says it will aim to have “some sort of entertainment” every single day including bingo, trivia, and live music.

This new downtown destination is set to open later this spring. We’ll keep you posted on an exact opening date.

The Hart Gastown

Address: 238 Abbott Street, Vancouver

Instagram

