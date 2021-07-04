Heat wave leads to "record-breaking admissions" at BC wildlife rescue

British Columbia’s heatwave has spurred an influx of patients at a Metro Vancouver wildlife rescue.

Delta’s OWL Orphaned Wildlife Rehabilitation Society saw “record-breaking admissions” of young birds this week due to the sweltering heat that has beset the province.

OWL said it has seen between 12 and 20 raptors come in each day. Most are young birds that tried to escape the heat by leaving the nest too soon, or broke bones from the fall.

“Our ICU has never been so full,” the society tweeted on July 3.

BC’s “dangerous, long duration” heat wave sent temperatures skyrocketing across the province this week.

Dozens of temperature records were broken, with the town of Lytton breaking Canada’s all-time temperature record three times in as many days.