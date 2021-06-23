Environment Canada warns of "dangerous, long-duration heat wave" in BC

A weather warning is calling for “a dangerous, long-duration heat wave” that will affect BC starting this Friday.

The heat warning was issued on Wednesday afternoon by Environment Canada and is in effect for the majority of the province, including Metro Vancouver, the Fraser Valley, Greater Victoria, and Whistler.

The weather agency says that “a dangerous, long-duration heat wave will affect BC” starting on Friday and lasting until Tuesday.

In the Metro Vancouver region, expect daytime highs ranging from 34°C to 38°C and overnight lows of 18°C to 20°C. Due to humidity, however, it could feel like the high 30s or low 40s.

“An exceptionally strong ridge of high pressure will develop over British Columbia likely resulting in record-breaking temperatures,” Environment Canada says.

“The duration of this heat wave is concerning as there is little relief at night with elevated overnight temperatures. This record-breaking heat event will increase the potential for heat-related illnesses.”

Residents are reminded to drink plenty of water, even before you feel thirst and stay in a cool place. Additionally, be sure to check on older family members, friends, and neighbours. Also, never leave people or pets inside a parked vehicle.

Symptoms of heat illness include dizziness, fainting, nausea, vomiting, rapid breathing, heartbeat, and extreme thirst.