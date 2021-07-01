Multiple fundraisers launched to help Lytton, BC wildfire victims

A wildfire has ravaged over 90% of Lytton, BC, a small town just a few hours drive from Vancouver.

After three straight days of breaking Canadian temperature records, the conditions were ideal for the wildfire which has led to an evacuation order for all residents.

Lytton only has a population of around 250 people, and it remains to be seen what will be left in the aftermath of the blaze.

Multiple GoFundMe pages have been started in hopes of helping victims and their families.

One fundraiser was created by Melissa Charles, a member of the Chawathil First Nation. In the post Charles says that her family has been directly affected by the blaze in Lytton.

“My kids aunties, uncles, grandparents homes have all been destroyed by this fire.”

All of the donations will be going directly to the families in need.

Our sincere sympathies to those in Lytton, BC, who have watched their town decimated by wildfire: “Our entire town is gone”. @BCGovFireInfo BC Wildfire Service teams are working hard to contain the fire and others across a tinder-dry province. pic.twitter.com/0LeCCIzl0Z — Vancouver Fire Rescue Services (@VanFireRescue) July 1, 2021

“Many people had to leave all of their belongings behind, most left and have no gas, clothes, emergency identification, and some even left with no shoes, etc..”

As of the morning of July 1, the fundraiser has reached over 80 percent of its goal.

Dr. Rosalin Miles, a member of Lytton First Nation, is also behind a fundraiser to aid victims.

“Lytton and the surrounding area has experienced tragic losses from the fire. We are still trying to account for all our people, and countless family homes were lost. We are raising funds to support community members during this horrible emergency and to help us rebuild.”

Indigenous art collective Savage Society has also launched a fundraiser, with a goal of $50,000.

“The funds will be used for both immediate needs and re-establishment and kept aside for these purposes. ”