Fifty-four areas in BC saw their hottest June 26 ever recorded yesterday

British Columbia’s heat wave is record-breaking — literally.

According to Environment Canada, 54 areas across the province saw their hottest June 26 ever recorded yesterday.

Some areas, like Golden and Fort St. John, saw records broken by barely 1°C – Golden’s new record of 33.9°C beat out 1925’s 33.3°C, and Fort St. John’s 31.8°C surpassed 1928’s 31.7°C.

Other parts of the province, though, eclipsed their historical records by up to 10°C.

A high of 34.9°C was recorded in Bella Bella yesterday, which smashed the old record of 24.5°C set in 2000.

Powell River’s new record of 36°C surpassed its 2006 high of 27.5°C. The 39.6°C recorded in Abbotsford beat out the area’s 2006 record of 32.5°C.

The oldest weather record beaten yesterday was at the Bella Coola Airport. The new record of 36.1°C overshadowed 1895’s 30.6°C.

At the Sandspit Airport, yesterday’s 23.1°C surpassed a record set only two years ago – the area’s hottest June 26 — before yesterday — was in 2019, when temperatures reached 20.5°C.

Barely surpassing 23°C also gives Sandspit Airport the designation of the coldest record-breaking weather.

Meanwhile, Lytton’s 43.8°C — beating 2006’s 39.9°C — was the hottest record-breaker. The sweltering temperature also makes it the hottest June day ever recorded in Canada.

With BC’s “dangerous” heat wave set to continue until at least Monday – and some cities expected to see temperatures near 50°C – there’s the potential for even more weather records to be broken before the heat dome fades.