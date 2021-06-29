Close to 60 areas in BC saw their hottest June 28 on record yesterday

British Columbia’s heat wave continues to shatter records.

According to Environment Canada, 59 areas across the province saw their hottest June 28 on record yesterday.

Records were broken in all parts of the province. Near the interior, Kelowna set a new record of 42.9°C, breaking the former record of 39.5°C set in 2015. Similarly, Osoyoos saw highs of 42.7°C, breaking the old record of 37.7°C set in 2000.

There were plenty of records broken in the Lower Mainland as well. In the Fraser Valley, Abbotsford set a new record of 42.9°C, breaking 2008’s 32.4°C. A dramatic new high was also seen in Pitt Meadows — the new record of 41.4°C crushed 1987’s 33.0°C.

Vancouver also saw a new record of 31.7°C, breaking the old record of 27.5°C set in 1995. Squamish and Whistler also saw their daily temperature records broken.

And of course, the small town of Lytton, BC, has set yet another record for the hottest temperature ever seen in Canada. Lytton saw a high of 47.5°C on June 28 — marking the new highest temperature ever recorded in Canada.

Tuesday is expected to be the final day of BC’s long-standing heat wave, with relief and lower temperatures forecast for Wednesday.

Fingers crossed.