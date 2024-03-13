Hello Nori to open new Richmond location

It feels like just a few weeks ago we were celebrating the opening of Hello Nori’s Brentwood location. Now we’ve spotted a new location for the Japanese hand roll restaurant in Richmond.

Hello Nori offers a straightforward menu with 16 different types of hand rolls you can order. You simply sit at the bar and watch the chefs work their magic, preparing your hand rolls right in front of you.

Not much is known about this new spot located inside CF Richmond Centre across from the Uniqlo aside from the signage that says “Opening Soon.”

This will make the hand roll spot’s third location in Metro Vancouver with other locations in Burnaby and Vancouver.

Address: Inside CF Richmond Centre — 6551 No. 3 Road, Richmond

