FoodRestaurant Openings

Hello Nori to open new Richmond location

Marco Ovies
Marco Ovies
|
Mar 13 2024, 5:19 pm
Hello Nori to open new Richmond location

It feels like just a few weeks ago we were celebrating the opening of Hello Nori’s Brentwood location. Now we’ve spotted a new location for the Japanese hand roll restaurant in Richmond.

Hello Nori offers a straightforward menu with 16 different types of hand rolls you can order. You simply sit at the bar and watch the chefs work their magic, preparing your hand rolls right in front of you.

Not much is known about this new spot located inside CF Richmond Centre across from the Uniqlo aside from the signage that says “Opening Soon.”

"<yoastmark

This will make the hand roll spot’s third location in Metro Vancouver with other locations in Burnaby and Vancouver.

Will you be checking out Hello Nori’s new location when it opens? Let us know in the comments.

Hello Nori Richmond

Address: Inside CF Richmond Centre — 6551 No. 3 Road, Richmond

Instagram

Still Hungry? Discover Dished Vancouver on TikTok

GET MORE DISHED NEWS
Want to stay in the loop with more Daily Hive content and News in your area? Check out all of our Newsletters here.
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Marco OviesMarco Ovies
+ Dished
+ Restaurant Openings
ADVERTISEMENT

SUBSCRIBE TO THE HIVE

Get the latest news sent to your inbox and stay in the loop