Here's what Vancouverites are doing to save money on food

With cauliflower costing $9 and shrinkflation taking over grocery stores, everyone’s searching for new ways to save money on food.

We asked Vancouverites what they do to cope with the increasing cost of food, and we got a range of answers.

Here’s what they said.

Cut back on meat and vegetables

The solution to growing grocery prices for many Vancouverites has been cutting back on meat and vegetables.

Vancouverite Bruce shared how he cuts back on vegetables because of the stress of prices.

“I don’t buy as much vegetables and fruit as I should, and it just stresses me out every time I go. I have a heart attack looking at the prices,” said Bruce.

Another local, Jordan, said the same thing and now he’s resorted to buying “basic” fruits instead.

“[I avoid] certain fruits because they’ve become so expensive,” Jordan said. “So, [I’m] buying pretty basic or standard fruits now, some oranges and bananas.”

Samantha has not only cut back on fruit and vegetables but meat as well to combat food inflation.

“I definitely cut back on meat a lot and try to cut back on vegetables and keep that to a minimum just because they’re so expensive these days,” she said.

Buy frozen food or freeze fresh food

As Samantha cuts back on buying fresh food, she now resorts to buying frozen food as it’s cheaper.

“I buy a lot of frozen food and I buy a lot of stuff in bulk so that they’ll last me for longer,” she said.

When she does buy fresh food, her solution to make it last longer is to freeze it.

“Even like the fresh groceries that I do buy, I’ll put them in the freezer so that they last me longer as well,” Samantha said.

Eat out less

Samantha’s last way of saving money on food is to cut down on eating out in restaurants.

“I’ve almost, like, pretty much cut back on going out in general. Like, I really don’t eat out very much,” she said.

Bruce said the same thing.

“I’m giving up a lot of extras like going out for dinner because I can barely afford life with paying for groceries right now,” he said.

But Bruce did share one silver lining in eating in.

“The one good thing about the price is going up as I’m cooking more because I don’t really like to cook,” he said.

