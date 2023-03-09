FoodRestaurants & BarsFood NewsRestaurant Openings

Lee's Donuts is opening a location in North Vancouver

Hanna McLean
Mar 9 2023, 10:42 pm
Lee’s Donuts is always up to something delicious.

In addition to its new donut warehouse in Vancouver, which is celebrating a one-day public opening tomorrow with freebies, the brand has a new location in the works in North Vancouver.

Lee’s tells Dished it’s opening at a development on the North Shore called Innova.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Lee’s Donuts (@leesdonuts.ca)

Set to open in 2024/25, this location is a ways away from pumping out Lee’s delicious signature bites, but it’s certainly something for North Vancouver residents to be excited about for the future.

Lee’s Donuts — North Vancouver

Address: North Vancouver

Instagram

