Lee’s Donuts is always up to something delicious.

In addition to its new donut warehouse in Vancouver, which is celebrating a one-day public opening tomorrow with freebies, the brand has a new location in the works in North Vancouver.

Lee’s tells Dished it’s opening at a development on the North Shore called Innova.

Set to open in 2024/25, this location is a ways away from pumping out Lee’s delicious signature bites, but it’s certainly something for North Vancouver residents to be excited about for the future.

While we’re waiting for this one, check out our huge list of new Vancouver restaurants set to open soon.

Lee’s Donuts — North Vancouver

Address: North Vancouver

Instagram