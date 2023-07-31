If you’re looking to plan a local getaway then look no further than The Silver Star Wine Festival.

Taking place from August 10 to 13 this year, the festival’s unique goal is to blend together the North Okanagan’s rich influences in agriculture, winemaking, and adventuring all into one weekend.

Event organizer Dana Lee Harris and her team are working with Destination Silver Star to create a multi-faceted experience for attendees.

Expect a culinary emphasis and world-class expertise in wine, all in the breathtaking outdoor setting of the Monashee Mountains.

In addition to wine tasting, you can expect opportunities for mountain biking, foodie events, sightseeing, and more.

The Signature Walk-About Tasting is the star of the festival, which will feature food pairings spearheaded by the amazing Chef Bernard Casavant.

Casavant is an inductee of the BC Restaurant Hall of Fame and culinary director at Lakehouse Kitchens School and will be crafting bites to pair alongside the wines from 30 BC wineries. Be sure to purchase tickets for this tasting in advance if you are planning to attend!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SilverStar Mountain Resort (@silverstarmtnresort)

The festival will also feature exciting dinners and brunches hosted by Silver Star’s most beloved establishments.

On Friday night, the resort’s Executive Chef Scott Sanderson will be conducting a five-course menu starring Italian flavours with fresh BC seafood, in addition to other fresh local delicacies. This dinner will, of course, be paired with wine from five different Okanagan wineries.

This will be the first year the weekend’s schedule includes seminars, where industry experts will lead 90-minute tasting events.

These workshops will be the perfect opportunity to taste wines closely and gain insights into upcoming trends in the BC winemaking world.

A unique feature of the festival is that Silver Star Mountain Resort pairs the festival experiences with activities that require lift access, such as hiking to downhill mountain biking.

There will also be the Polson Artisan’s Market running throughout the weekend. In addition to various gastronomic and outdoor attractions, there will be free concerts at the event featuring Josh Bogert, Andrew Allen, and Sister Speak.

Some events are free to attend including outdoor concerts and the artisan market, however, most festival events will require tickets and for guests to be 19+.

If you are planning on attending, make sure you buy tickets where you can as dinners and seminars have limited capacity.

Silver Star Wine Festival

When: August 10-13, 2023

Where: 123 Shortt Street, Silver Star Mountain

Tickets: Buy here