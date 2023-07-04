Vancouver is down one very authentic, very good Japanese cafe, as Hikari Cafe has announced its permanent closure.

The 5701 Granville Street spot operated there for the past nine years, where it became known for its donburi, sushi, omurice, and more.

According to an Instagram post shared last week, Hikari’s chef and owner Mr. Akiyama has chosen to retire and the last day of business for this restaurant was June 20.

“Thank you, everyone, for supporting us these past nine years,” the note said. “We are sad to say goodbye.”