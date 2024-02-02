Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are coming to Vancouver this month — and here's why

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle could have some Vancouver Valentine’s Day plans, as they’re set to visit the city later this month.

According to People Magazine, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will be heading to town from February 14 to 16 to attend a three-day Invictus Games’ One Year to Go event in Vancouver and Whistler.

They’ll be meeting with members of the participating nations’ Winter Training Camp, including coaches and competitors.

Prince Harry is the founder of the Invictus Games Foundation.

The Games invite wounded, injured, and ill service personnel to compete in sports like rowing, wheelchair basketball, and alpine skiing.

In 2022, Prince Harry announced the Games will be held in Vancouver and Whistler in 2025 from February 8 to 16.

The event will be the first-ever Winter Hybrid Invictus Games. Along with classic Invictus Games sports, there will also be winter-adaptive sports included.

The pair have a special connection to the Invictus Games, as they made their first official public appearance as a couple at the 2017 Toronto Games.

The Duke and Duchess have also been frequent visitors to Vancouver over the years.

Most recently, they visited the city last November, where they made a surprise appearance at a Vancouver Canucks game.

Prince Harry performed the ceremonial puck drop at the NHL game that also featured the San Jose Sharks at Rogers Arena, just as his grandmother Queen Elizabeth II did 21 years earlier.

During the visit, Markle also dropped by a local Vancouver non-profit organization, Justice for Girls, to meet with volunteers and staff.

According to a post on X from Justice for Girls, Markle had an “engaging [and] heartfelt conversation about equality for girls in Canada [and] around the world.”

With files from Imaan Sheikh and Rob Williams