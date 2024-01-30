Logan Paul and Mike Majlak hit BC slopes despite expecting "grassy hills"

Editor’s note: This story contains video and language that some readers may find offensive.

While many in BC have called the local ski season disappointing over the lack of snow, prominent social media personalities Logan Paul and Mike Majlak headed the Whistler to check out the slopes for themselves.

In a TikTok shared about a week ago, Majlak said “It has been my dream my entire fucking life to ski at Whistler.”

However, because of to the limited snow, far from freezing temperatures, and too much precipitation, local mountains have had a tough run.

So Majlak was expecting “grassy hills” but said he wanted to make the best of his trip and check out the BC spot.



In the video, Paul can be heard saying, “It looks good.” However, looking at the dirt patches when they pulled up to the mountain, Majlak exclaimed, “It looks good? That’s what you fucking said?”

“It looks like we’re gonna be skiing on fucking cinnamon.”

However, it seems once he got on the hill, Majlak felt differently.

“Looks can be deceiving. It’s a winter wonderland,” he added.

Paul even carried his the World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) championship belt over his shoulder when snowboarding.