NewsCanadaCelebritiesCanada

Vanessa Bryant and daughters hit the slopes in Canada

Irish Mae Silvestre
Irish Mae Silvestre
|
Dec 31 2023, 4:33 pm
Vanessa Bryant and daughters hit the slopes in Canada
@vanessabryant/Instagram

After spending time in New York, it seemed that Vanessa Bryant and her daughters jetted off to Canada, where the family hit the slopes.

Vanessa took to Instagram to share a video with selfies, clips, and group photos of their winter getaway in Whistler, BC.

@vanessabryant/Instagram

The proud mom included clips of her young daughters Bianka and Capri getting on a gondola and getting private lessons from an instructor.

@vanessabryant/Instagram

But her daughter Natalia clearly didn’t need much help as she expertly navigated the slopes on pink skis. When they weren’t skiing, the family also enjoyed exploring the area.

@vanessabryant/Instagram

Watch the clip here.

Whistler also seemed to have made an impression on Natalia, who posted several photos and videos on her Instagram.

Before their trip to Canada, the family spent time in New York, where they enjoyed a Christmas performance and posed in front of The Rink at Rockefeller Centre.

@vanessabryant/Instagram

It’s been an eventful year for Vanessa, who recently celebrated Natalia’s graduation and unveiled a refurbished basketball court in California that was dedicated to her late husband Kobe and daughter Gianna, who died in a helicopter crash in January 2020.

Irish Mae SilvestreIrish Mae Silvestre
+ News
+ Canada
+ Celebrities
+ Canada
ADVERTISEMENT

SUBSCRIBE TO THE HIVE

Get the latest news sent to your inbox and stay in the loop