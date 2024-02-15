Prince Harry and Meghan Markle spotted in Whistler this Valentine's Day 

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in Whistler (Submitted by Sophia Bailey) | Whistler Village (Image: Simply Photos / Shutterstock)

The royal couple, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, are officially back in BC and are spending their Valentine’s Day in beautiful Whistler.

Teenager Sophia Bailey photographed the two strolling in Whistler Village with wide smiles.

Paddy Smyth, who was also in the area snapped a photo of the two Wednesday.

According to People Magazine, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are visiting BC until February 16 to attend a three-day Invictus Games One Year to Go event in Vancouver and Whistler.

Before this BC visit, the couple visited the city in November, where they made a surprise appearance at a Vancouver Canucks game.

Prince Harry performed the ceremonial puck drop at the NHL game that also featured the San Jose Sharks at Rogers Arena, just as his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, did 21 years earlier.

During the visit, Markle also dropped by a local Vancouver non-profit organization, Justice for Girls, to meet with volunteers and staff.