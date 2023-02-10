Popeyes Chicken officially opening new Metro Vancouver location today

Get ready, fried chicken fans, because a brand new location of our favourite fast-food spot is finally opening today.

Popeyes Chicken is officially opening its Park Royal spot in West Vancouver starting today, February 10, at 11 am.

Located at Unit 833 875 Park Royal North, this highly anticipated location is bound to be a go-to spot for those looking for a little fuel after a day of shopping.

Popeyes also has two Vancouver locations in the works, one downtown on Hamilton Street and another at 4413 Main Street.

Until these two locations set an opening date, the brand new West Vancouver spot will be the closest location for Vancouverites to get their fix of its perfect fried chicken sandwiches.

Popeyes currently operates several locations throughout Metro Vancouver and the Lower Mainland, including in Port Coquitlam, Surrey, Langley, Richmond, and Abbotsford.

The Park Royal location will be open daily from 11 am to 10 pm starting today.

Stay tuned for more information on the Vancouver locations.

