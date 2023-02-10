Burrito fans, listen up: a new location of fast-casual favourite Chipotle is making moves in Richmond.

According to the Chipotle website’s job posting board, a new location is opening in Richmond Central – the very first for the Metro Vancouver city.

The listing mentions that the address will be at 4720 McClelland Road, in the same outdoor shopping centre as a Banh Mi Tre Bon and a former Starbucks location.

We’re guessing the brand needs no introduction, but for those who have never been (gasp!), Chipotle is known for its hefty burritos and burrito bowls, as well as its Mexican-inspired salads and tacos.

Chipotle currently operates several locations throughout the Lower Mainland, including Vancouver, North Vancouver, and Burnaby.

Stay tuned for more details on the opening of its very first Richmond location.

Chipotle – Richmond

Address: 4720 McClelland Road, Richmond