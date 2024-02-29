Pizzeria Grano to relaunch in new to-go format

Earlier in February, Dished reported that Pizzeria Grano was closing for dine-in, and the future of the restaurant was unclear.

Well, now the plant-forward pizza shop has announced it’s launching “Grano To Go.”

Customers will be able to order their favourite Grano pizzas online and pick them up at the back entrance of the same Pizzeria Grano’s location at 3240 Main Street.

While not every pizza made the cut for the new to-go menu, we’re still happy to see fan favourites like the Bee Sting, which is topped with tomato sauce, cashew cream, your choice of mozzarella or cashew mozzarella, oregano, plant-based pepperoni, shaved onions, Calabrian chili, and hot “honey.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Grano Pizzeria (@pizzeriagranoyvr)

“Thank you for your patience as we move towards our next chapter,” shared the pizzeria online.

Pizzeria Grano started as an entirely plant-based pizza shop when it opened in 2020. Then, in April 2023, it added dairy to its menu and started serving both vegetarian and vegan pizzas.

Pizzeria Grano is still open for dine-in until March 3. Then, it’ll be kicking off its new to-go model starting March 6 and will operate Wednesday to Sunday from 3 to 9 pm.

Address: 3240 Main Street, Vancouver

Facebook | Instagram

Still Hungry? Discover Dished Vancouver on TikTok