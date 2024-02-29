Pizzeria Grano to relaunch in new to-go format
Earlier in February, Dished reported that Pizzeria Grano was closing for dine-in, and the future of the restaurant was unclear.
Well, now the plant-forward pizza shop has announced it’s launching “Grano To Go.”
Customers will be able to order their favourite Grano pizzas online and pick them up at the back entrance of the same Pizzeria Grano’s location at 3240 Main Street.
While not every pizza made the cut for the new to-go menu, we’re still happy to see fan favourites like the Bee Sting, which is topped with tomato sauce, cashew cream, your choice of mozzarella or cashew mozzarella, oregano, plant-based pepperoni, shaved onions, Calabrian chili, and hot “honey.”
View this post on Instagram
“Thank you for your patience as we move towards our next chapter,” shared the pizzeria online.
Pizzeria Grano started as an entirely plant-based pizza shop when it opened in 2020. Then, in April 2023, it added dairy to its menu and started serving both vegetarian and vegan pizzas.
- You might also like:
- A BYOC coffee shop is opening a new location in Vancouver
- A new breakfast spot has opened in former Vancouver De Dutch location
- Longtime Italian restaurant to close its doors after a decade of operation
Pizzeria Grano is still open for dine-in until March 3. Then, it’ll be kicking off its new to-go model starting March 6 and will operate Wednesday to Sunday from 3 to 9 pm.
Pizzeria Grano
Address: 3240 Main Street, Vancouver
Still Hungry? Discover Dished Vancouver on TikTok