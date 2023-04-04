A popular plant-based pizzeria in Vancouver has decided to add dairy to its menu, a decision that has upset many in the plant-based community.

Pizzeria Grano is located at 3240 Main Street, in the same building previously occupied by another pizza spot, Don’t Argue! Pizzeria.

Since its opening in 2020, Pizzeria Grano has been offering Neapolitan-style pies that are entirely plant-based, using hand-crafted, plant-based cheeses.

“We offer Vancouver’s first plant-based Vera Pizza Napoletana,” Grano notes on its website.

Yesterday, Pizzeria Grano posted on Facebook and Instagram about the planned change to offer dairy.

“We are so excited to officially announce that we are now a vegan and vegetarian pizzeria, offering both plant-based and dairy cheeses!”

The high-rated Vancouver plant-based pizza joint also stated that the decision to add dairy to the menu was “not being made without a great deal of thought.”

“Our mission with this expansion is to be more inclusive of everyone’s dietary needs. Whether you are vegan, vegetarian, gluten-free, or eat-as-you-please, we want to have a little something for everyone.”

Plant-based blowback

The initial announcement on Facebook has nearly 80 comments, with most people decrying the move to add dairy to the menu at the popular Vancouver pizzeria.

“This is the first time I’ve heard about the ‘dietary need’ for dairy cheese, dairy industry cruelty aside,” said one commenter.

Another Facebook user commented, “So so sad that they have decided to add cruelty.”

Many people who follow a plant-based diet suggested their non-vegan friends and family loved the offerings at Grano.

One person wrote, “My non-vegan friends and family loved your fully vegan pizzas…”

Another said, “I would come with my omnivore friends and they loved your pizzas.”

Some commented that they would no longer return to the restaurant after the announcement.

“You must have no idea how comforting and calming it is to be able to go to [a] restaurant and just order anything on the menu and not think twice. Like someone else said, vegan restaurants are sanctuaries. You’re taking that away from the Vancouver vegan community and this is a step backwards.”

Grano responds

Following the blowback, Grano put out another statement.