One of Vancouver’s oldest diners has been forced to halt operations. Ovaltine Cafe announced it was temporarily closed due to an arson fire.

The longtime 251 E Hastings Street business shared the news with followers Sunday afternoon, saying the morning incident resulted in fire and smoke damage “throughout the whole place.”

The eatery stated it’d be temporarily closed for “the next little while” to complete repairs for a safe working and dining environment.

Ovaltine Cafe asks patrons to be “patient” with them as they navigate this “incident” and assures them it’ll be open as soon as possible.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ovaltine Cafe (@ovaltinecafeyvr)

This destination has been operating in Vancouver since 1942. Describing itself as “a no-pretensions diner providing locals with low-cost meals,” the business has been owned by mother-daughter duo Grace and Rachel Chen, since 2014, according to its website.

Ovaltine is not just locally famous, as it’s been featured in several films and TV shows such as X-Files, Supernatural and I, Robot.

We’ll keep you posted on a reopening date for Ovaltine Cafe.