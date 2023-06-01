Former Ovaltine Cafe employee launches GoFundMe to help diner after devastating fire

Over the weekend, the Ovaltine Cafe was forced to close its doors after a fire in its back alley caused significant damage to the building.

A former employee of the Vancouver institution is asking the community for help to get the diner back up and running again.

A GoFundMe with a goal of $20,000 has now been launched.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ovaltine Cafe (@ovaltinecafeyvr)

Funds from this will go towards repairs, as the fire “rendered the business inoperable for the next 6-8 weeks,” according to the organizer.

“The temporary loss of this institution will be felt most by the residents of the DTES who depend on it, but it will likewise adversely affect the staff. This Go Fund Me campaign is looking to both help Grace, Rachel, Matthew and Jack get through the next couple of months, as well as help speed up repairs and re-open as soon as possible for the community who rely on the Ovaltine,” reads the GoFundMe’s description.

If you can, be sure to donate to this cause and help the iconic local spot and its owners.