Sweet 7: Inside global fruit drink shop's first North American location

Vancouver is no stranger to mango-based drink and dessert shops, and here’s an exciting new addition to our scene. A global fruit tea spot known for its mango sips and beyond is finally launching soon: Sweet 7.

The beverage brand is making its North American debut in Vancouver,Ā and Dished got a sneak peek inside the new destination before it opens.

Sweet 7 launched in China back in 2006. Since then, it’s grown to operate more than 1,500 stores in 135+ countries.

The brand’s first Canadian location is poised to open on Robson Street in the former location of a Chewgurt Yummy.

Come opening, Sweet 7 Vancouver will offer the company’s signature beverages like Mango Pomelo Sago, made from diced mango, mango purĆ©e, coconut milk, sago (mini tapioca balls), and pomelo.

On top of that, patrons can expect seasonal sips like 1L Watermelon Fruit Tea, rotating soft-serve ice cream flavours like Mango Coconut and Bubble Tea, and plant-based options too.

The space itself offers seats for 20, although we’re told it will be offered on several third-party delivery apps as well.

ā€œWeā€™re excited to bring the first SWEET7 store to North America here in Vancouver and show people why this brand has such a loyal following around the world,ā€ says Liz Tang, co-owner of the Robson Street location with partner Sienna Wu.

We’ll keep you posted on an official opening date. Stay tuned!

Address: 1696 Robson Street, Vancouver

With files from Daryn Wright.Ā