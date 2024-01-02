Sweet 7: Inside global fruit drink shop's first North American location

Vancouver is no stranger to mango-based drink and dessert shops, and here’s an exciting new addition to our scene. A global fruit tea spot known for its mango sips and beyond is finally launching soon: Sweet 7.

The beverage brand is making its North American debut in Vancouver, and Dished got a sneak peek inside the new destination before it opens.

Sweet 7 launched in China back in 2006. Since then, it’s grown to operate more than 1,500 stores in 135+ countries.

The brand’s first Canadian location is poised to open on Robson Street in the former location of a Chewgurt Yummy.

Come opening, Sweet 7 Vancouver will offer the company’s signature beverages like Mango Pomelo Sago, made from diced mango, mango purée, coconut milk, sago (mini tapioca balls), and pomelo.

On top of that, patrons can expect seasonal sips like 1L Watermelon Fruit Tea, rotating soft-serve ice cream flavours like Mango Coconut and Bubble Tea, and plant-based options too.

The space itself offers seats for 20, although we’re told it will be offered on several third-party delivery apps as well.

“We’re excited to bring the first SWEET7 store to North America here in Vancouver and show people why this brand has such a loyal following around the world,” says Liz Tang, co-owner of the Robson Street location with partner Sienna Wu.

We’ll keep you posted on an official opening date. Stay tuned!

Address: 1696 Robson Street, Vancouver

With files from Daryn Wright.