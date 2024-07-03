Picture this: you just got home after a long day of work, and you’re ready to prepare dinner when you realize you’re missing a few key ingredients. The last thing you want to do is go out to the store and grab said ingredients. That’s where Corner Pantry Co., a new hyperlocal grocery delivery concept, comes in handy.

Signs for the spot have popped up at the former location of Smithe Salad.

On its website, Corner Pantry claims that it will deliver everything in 30 minutes or less. What’s even better is that the shop features its own in-house delivery team, meaning long-gone are the days of getting your grocery items replaced by something completely different by other grocery delivery services.

The store says it will offer over 500 products, including fresh produce, household staples, cooking essentials, and more.

“All products are stocked by us to ensure the highest quality,” it said.

Once open, Corner Pantry will deliver to Downtown Vancouver.

Address: 191 Smithe Street, Vancouver

