People are still waiting hours at Crumbl Cookies first BC location

Crumbl Cookies opened its first-ever BC location last month, and it’s safe to say that people were pretty excited. People have shared that they’ve waited anywhere from 30 minutes to over for hours to get these tasty cookies.

For those unfamiliar, Crumbl Cookies is known for its signature and rotating larger-than-life cookie lineup, all served in a perfectly pink box. Think of flavours like Honey Bun, Raspberry Donut, Classic Pink Sugar, and more.

We expected long lines after Crumbl opened in Edmonton, which saw patrons lined up as early as 4:30 am to get a taste of the first Canadian location from the concept. And if the lines at Canada’s first Hello Kitty Cafe in Vancouver have taught us anything, it’s that Metro Vancouverites will line up for hours to get their hands on some sweet treats.

Instagram user @whitesparkle_nails shared a video of their wait online on June 3, saying they waited over an hour to get these cookies.

A more current video shared by TikTok user legacyjynn on June 14 showed them lining up at 8:40 pm for cookies and not getting a box until 9:57 pm, with Crumbl closing the door behind them. However, despite waiting over an hour in line, they said that it was “worth it” and the cookies were “so ooey-gooey.” Overall, they gave the cookies an 8.8/10 and said, “[I] would prefer less chocolate chunks tbh but DELISH.”

However, another TikTok user, brokegirleats_, didn’t have as many positive things to say about the cookie shop after waiting over two hours to get her cookies.

One person commented under her video asking if it was worth it, and she responded, “Glad I went but won’t be waiting 2 hours again.” She gave some cookies a pretty high rating, with the cookie butter lava getting an 8.8/10 while others, like the Cookies and Cream Milkshake, only got a 3.6.

If you thought two hours was bad, other people have shared they’ve waited for over 4 hours to get their hands on these cookies. In a TikTok posted by elenakuzma, who said she waited only 30 minutes the day after opening, someone commented, “I got there at 8:20 tonight and they came out right before 10 and told us the wait would still be about 3 hours from where I was standing and they could’nt guarantee they’d have cookies left by close.”

The TikTok commenter also said they talked to two girls who lined up at 5 pm and didn’t get their cookies until 9 pm.

Address: 1125 Nicola Avenue Unit 103, Port Coquitlam

