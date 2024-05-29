Whistler just keeps on getting more delicious, as a new boutique cheesemonger and natural wine shop just opened there.

Located at 102 – 4305 Village Stroll in Whistler Village, Flute & Fromage is an independently owned business that offers international cheeses, small plates, and natural wines.

The concept comes to us from Tara May, the owner of Flute & Fromage. She’s a local who was inspired by her travels and “après ski experiences at the Flute Bowl in Whistler’s Symphony Amphitheatre.”

“I’m thrilled to welcome guests into my labour of love. After so many years of ideating and planning, it’s an incredible feeling to open the doors to Flute & Fromage,” says May.

“It’s my privilege to open the shop in Whistler, a place that I have called home for 30 years. It’s a haven for cheese and wine lovers, but it’s also a gathering place for anyone seeking connection, conversation, and enjoyment.”

The intimate shop will allow guests to sample and shop for high-quality cheese and charcuterie and pick up some great natural wines with the help of skilled cheesemongers and staff.

In addition to all that, there will be local cider, craft beer, organic sodas, light snacks, and small cold and hot dishes available for order. Tuna nicoise salad, burrata with seasonal vegetables, and tartiflette were all mentioned, along with a daily feature sandwich.

Folks can also look forward to to-go cheese and charcuterie plates and gift boxes like the signature “Cheese to the People” box, which can be purchased in-store and online for pick up or complimentary delivery around Whistler and within the Sea to Sky region for a flat rate of $30.

Anyone keen to stick around can relax on a nine-seat serviced outdoor patio complete with mountain views.

You can find Flute & Fromage open daily from 11 am to 7 pm.

Address: 102 – 4305 Village Stroll, Whistler

Instagram

