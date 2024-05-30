Wren Cafe to open in former Hazukido Yaletown location

Earlier this month, Dished reported that Hazukido Yaletown quietly closed its doors. Now, signs for a new spot — Wren Cafe — have popped up.

Not much is known about the new spot, but according to the cafe’s Instagram, it appears you’ll be able to order an assortment of breakfast options and sweet treats. Think eggs Benedict, pulled pork open-faced sandwiches with poached eggs, cashew cream pasta, and an assortment of cakes and tarts.

There’s still no word on whether this new spot will offer croissants similar to Hazukido’s.

Wren Cafe’s opening date has yet to be announced, but it shared that it expects to open sometime in June.

Wren Cafe

Address: 280 Nelson Street, Vancouver

Instagram

