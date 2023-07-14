Olivier's Breads is opening a bakery location in Vancouver
Downtown Vancouver’s getting a new destination for authentic French baked goods: Olivier’s Breads.
Founded in 2009, Olivier’s Bakery is known for its slow-fermentation process and artisan French bread.
This concept was created in Western Canada by founder Olivier Audibert, who ran a boulangerie in Southern France for many years before moving here.
This brand currently operates a bakery café in Coquitlam (12 King Edward Street #101) but wholesales to dozens of grocery stores and markets across the Lower Mainland.
Now, there’s a downtown Vancouver bakery in the works. Signage is already up at 859 Hornby Street, the former location of a Hubbub Sandwich Shop.
While it’s pretty bare bones inside this spot right now, Olivier’s shared a teaser on its Instagram account saying, “Something may be opening soon, so make sure to keep your eyes out and stay updated on our page.”
Olivier’s Breads
Address: 859 Hornby Street, Vancouver