Downtown Vancouver’s getting a new destination for authentic French baked goods: Olivier’s Breads.

Founded in 2009, Olivier’s Bakery is known for its slow-fermentation process and artisan French bread.

This concept was created in Western Canada by founder Olivier Audibert, who ran a boulangerie in Southern France for many years before moving here.

You might also like: Metro Vancouver's new donut shop is going to be full of sweet surprises

Premium Taiwanese bubble tea shop opening new Metro Vancouver location tomorrow (RENDERINGS)

Michelin adds 10 new restaurants to its Vancouver guide

This brand currently operates a bakery café in Coquitlam (12 King Edward Street #101) but wholesales to dozens of grocery stores and markets across the Lower Mainland.

Now, there’s a downtown Vancouver bakery in the works. Signage is already up at 859 Hornby Street, the former location of a Hubbub Sandwich Shop.

While it’s pretty bare bones inside this spot right now, Olivier’s shared a teaser on its Instagram account saying, “Something may be opening soon, so make sure to keep your eyes out and stay updated on our page.”

We’ll keep you posted as more info is revealed.

Olivier’s Breads

Address: 859 Hornby Street, Vancouver

Instagram