Pizza Pizza is offering third wheels free pizza this Valentine's Day

Being single during Valentine’s Day sucks, but Pizza Pizza has a promotion that will make it suck a little less.

Third wheels across Canada have the chance to score a free pizza this Valentine’s Day at participating Pizza Pizza locations.

How does it work? Well, third wheels simply have to bring in their couple friends to any one of the nine participating Pizza Pizza locations across Canada between 6 and 9 pm to score a free medium one-topping pizza on Valentine’s Day.

Last year, Pizza Pizza offered free slices of pizza for singles, but has decided to up the ante this year because, as the brand puts it, “Everybody Deserves Pizza and love on the day of love.”

Locations offering free pizza for third wheels include:

British Columbia

573 – 345 Robson St., Vancouver, BC, V6B 0H3

578 – 325 Carrall St., Vancouver, BC, V6B 2J4

Manitoba:

468 – Unit 1, 355 North Town Road, Winnipeg, MB, R3Y 1N3

Ontario:

290 – 125 The Queensway, Etobicoke, ON, M3P 1B2

122 – 588 Bloor Streett West, Toronto, ON, M6G 1K1

206 – 230 Elgin Street, Ottawa, ON, K2P 1L7

Quebec:

306 – 1001 Sainte Catherine Est Rue, Montréal, QC, H2L 2G4

386 – 1345 Chemin. Ste-Foy, Quebec City, QC, G1S 2N2

Nova Scotia:

530 – 1565 Argyle St., Halifax, NS, B3J 2B2

Are you going to grab a free pizza this Valentine’s Day? Let us know in the comments

