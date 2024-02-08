Pizza Pizza is offering third wheels free pizza this Valentine's Day
Being single during Valentine’s Day sucks, but Pizza Pizza has a promotion that will make it suck a little less.
Third wheels across Canada have the chance to score a free pizza this Valentine’s Day at participating Pizza Pizza locations.
How does it work? Well, third wheels simply have to bring in their couple friends to any one of the nine participating Pizza Pizza locations across Canada between 6 and 9 pm to score a free medium one-topping pizza on Valentine’s Day.
Last year, Pizza Pizza offered free slices of pizza for singles, but has decided to up the ante this year because, as the brand puts it, “Everybody Deserves Pizza and love on the day of love.”
Locations offering free pizza for third wheels include:
British Columbia
573 – 345 Robson St., Vancouver, BC, V6B 0H3
578 – 325 Carrall St., Vancouver, BC, V6B 2J4
Manitoba:
468 – Unit 1, 355 North Town Road, Winnipeg, MB, R3Y 1N3
Ontario:
290 – 125 The Queensway, Etobicoke, ON, M3P 1B2
122 – 588 Bloor Streett West, Toronto, ON, M6G 1K1
206 – 230 Elgin Street, Ottawa, ON, K2P 1L7
Quebec:
306 – 1001 Sainte Catherine Est Rue, Montréal, QC, H2L 2G4
386 – 1345 Chemin. Ste-Foy, Quebec City, QC, G1S 2N2
Nova Scotia:
530 – 1565 Argyle St., Halifax, NS, B3J 2B2
