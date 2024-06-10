Noah Kahan has jumped onto the Oilers bandwagon

The Edmonton Oilers have welcomed another celebrity onto the bandwagon as they try to tie up their Stanley Cup Final series against the Florida Panthers.

Popular folk-pop artist Noah Kahan has officially backed the Oilers after answering a question from a fan on social media. Despite being born in the United States, it appears 27-year-old Kahan also wants the Stanley Cup to return to Canada.

Oilers — Noah Kahan (@NoahKahan) June 9, 2024

This wouldn’t be the first time that the “Stick Season” singer has shown some support for the Oilers. Back in March, Kahan was able to meet members of the team, including Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl, at Rogers Place on the morning of one of his Edmonton concerts.

He joins a growing list of celebrities jumping on the Oilers bandwagon. After eliminating the Vancouver Canucks, comedian Tim Meadows posted a video on his Instagram stating that he was now cheering on McDavid and the rest of the Oilers to bring home the cup.

International soccer superstar Alphonso Davies also got into contact with Draisaitl before Game 6 of the Western Conference Final to wish him luck.

This is a great change of pace for the Oilers, as they have encountered some heavy-hitting celebrities cheering against them during this run to the Stanley Cup Final. Comedian Will Ferrell was in the LA King’s cheering section in the opening round, actors Nathan Fielder and Owen Wilson supported the Canucks in the second round, and Taylor Swift’s boyfriend, NFL tight-end Travis Kelce, was in the house in Dallas for the Western Conference Final.

We’ll see if any of these celebrities make the trip to Edmonton to cheer on the Oilers in person.