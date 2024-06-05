The Edmonton Oilers have the full support of soccer superstar Alphonso Davies as they prepare to play in the Stanley Cup Final.

Davies was born in Ghana but moved to Edmonton with his family at the age of five. He has since gotten Canadian citizenship and plays for the Canadian National Team.

Unlike some others who are hopping on the Oilers bandwagon, Davies is far different. The 23-year-old has been a fan for a long time and is as happy as anybody to see them get to the Stanley Cup Final for the first time since 2006. He even revealed that he texted Leon Draisaitl ahead of Game 6 versus the Dallas Stars.

“I texted Draisaitl before the game and told him good luck,” Davies said. “They did well, they’re doing well. I think everyone’s going to be [watching] when they play that first game, for sure.”

Davies, who will soon be in France with the Canadian National Team, admitted that he is likely to stay up late to watch Game 1 between the Oilers and Florida Panthers.

“I think I might have to,” Davies laughed. “I might have to stay up a bit later than usual. It’s exciting, not just for Canadians but Edmontonians. Me being an Edmontonian myself, I’m buzzing.”

The 23-year-old Davies has won five Bundesliga titles during his time in Germany but was denied a sixth in a row this past season. He also scored a goal to put Bayern Munich ahead 3-2 on aggregate against eventual champions Real Madrid in the second leg of the UEFA Champions League semifinal but ultimately ended the game with a 4-3 loss.

As for the Oilers, their first game against the Panthers will get underway on Saturday night, with puck drop set for 6 pm MT. Like Davies said, there will be many Canadians tuning into the action.