Nathan Fielder booed by Canucks crowd for defending referees

Good Co. Bars is your home for the playoffs! Enjoy $5 beers, prizes, a full Canucks game-day experience, and the best atmosphere to catch the game. Join us at any of our 5 locations.

There were plenty of notable names present at Thursday night’s Vancouver Canucks game, which featured a dramatic 3-2 win over the Edmonton Oilers.

Among them was none other than famously awkward comedian Nathan Fielder.

With the game tied at two goals apiece, Fielder, in his typical deadpan fashion, refused to acknowledge the Canucks’ crowd when he was shown on the jumbotron at Rogers Arena.

While he glanced up a few times, the 41-year-old Vancouver native maintained a stern expression as fans tried to cheer him on.

But his night on the big screen was far from over.

Later in the period, it was Canadian actor Adam DiMarco’s turn to be in the spotlight. And he made sure to use his time wisely, holding up a message on his phone that read, “Ref you suck.”

The crowd unsurprisingly got a kick out of the bold statement.

With that in mind, Fielder took it upon himself to change into a Canucks jersey for the third period to get the masses back on his side.

And when the Rogers Arena cameras cut back to him, Fielder had a written message of his own to display.

Fielder did his best to pump fans up by holding up a paper sign that read, “Let’s be nice to the refs. They have a hard job.”

What a sign 😂 He got booed. pic.twitter.com/wLvG07QddS — Rob Williams (@RobTheHockeyGuy) May 17, 2024

But they were not having it, showering him with boos for siding with the officials.

Now up 3-2 in the series, Vancouver will try to seal the deal on the road against the Oilers this Saturday. If they get it done, Fielder may just try to redeem himself sometime in Round 3.