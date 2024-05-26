Taylor Swift's boyfriend was at last night's Oilers game and fans loved it

The Edmonton Oilers were graced by the presence of Taylor Swift’s boyfriend during their Game 2 loss to the Dallas Stars last night.

Travis Kelce, a tight end for the NFL’s Kansas City Chiefs, was in Dallas on Saturday night to take in some playoff action, prompting quite a response from social media. Though he is coming off a Super Bowl-winning season, Kelce has skyrocketed in popularity as his relationship with Swift has acquainted him with what may be the most rabid fanbase for a single person on the entire planet.

As such, his appearance anywhere will garner some sort of reaction, whether it be from hockey fans or devoted Swifties. He was at Game 2 alongside Dallas Mavericks legend Dirk Nowitzki.

Dirk and Travis Kelce in the house for Stars-Oilers Game 2 🔥 pic.twitter.com/0ftRvOitG9 — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) May 26, 2024

The one question on everyone’s mind when Kelce appeared was “WHERE IS TAYLOR SWIFT?”, an answer that was disappointing as she was not even on the continent. Instead, Swift was performing her second of back-to-back shows in Portugal as part of her record-breaking Eras Tour.

Here is a look at how hockey fans reacted to Kelce taking in the game.

TRAVIS KELCE AT MY OILERS GAME pic.twitter.com/gWAp4IEvpV — X – Kennedy (@kennedystrash) May 26, 2024

I'm legit disappointed that Travis Kelce witnessed my Oilers losing and that's hilarious. I need a life. 😂 — Shauna (@SLShockeyfan) May 26, 2024

Travis Kelce in Dallas watching game 2 against the oilers. Dallas hasn’t been this excited about a TE in their city since Jason Witten #letsgooilers #texashockey pic.twitter.com/kidtR5dFXo — RGF (@rgfray1) May 26, 2024

The NHL went for the big collab post on Instagram and just like that a quick clip of Travis Kelce in a suite at the Stars-Oilers game in Dallas is one of the NHL’s most viewed Reels of the entire Stanley Cup Playoffs

👌 pic.twitter.com/cAzn9CUy1B — Neil Horowitz (@njh287) May 26, 2024

But who is he cheering for?? — Sarah Stephenson (@SarStephenson) May 26, 2024

travis kelce at the oilers game is so slay — emma – x (@hellefuycked) May 26, 2024

not travis kelce being at the stars/oilers game and them showing him in the suite constantly and making NONSTOP Taylor references. she has now infiltrated the hockey world 🤪😅🙃 — jos hodges (@justadoseofjos) May 26, 2024

I hope Travis Kelce is enjoying watching the Oilers tonight — k (@thiccnntiredd) May 26, 2024

TRAVIS KELCE IS AT THE OILERS VS STARS GAME WORLDS ARE COLLIDING 😭 — x – AALI✺ Ψ ||-// ☬ ғ̶ᴘ̶ᴇ̶ (@Aalicalli) May 26, 2024

TRAVIS KELCE is at the Oilers game?! We gotta win in front of Kelce — x – Bon ‘eh (@YegBonnie) May 26, 2024

TRAVIS KELCE AT MY OILERS GAME????? — x – gina 🧡 (@nuggyyybabyyy) May 26, 2024

This has been a star-studded playoff run for the Oilers, particularly in opposing rinks. They ran into actor Will Ferrell in round one against the LA Kings and then had the honour of playing in front of Nathan Fielder and Owen Wilson during their series against the Vancouver Canucks.

Though two games in Dallas, Kelce joins Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevor Diggs as NFLers who have taken in some of the action.

One can expect that if the Oilers find a way to advance to the Stanley Cup Final those celebrity spectators will only grow as they would face either the New York Rangers or Florida Panthers.

At least the Oilers have the support of comedian Tim Meadows on their side.