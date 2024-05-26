SportsHockeyOilersCelebrities

Taylor Swift's boyfriend was at last night's Oilers game and fans loved it

Preston Hodgkinson
Preston Hodgkinson
|
May 26 2024, 5:25 pm
Taylor Swift's boyfriend was at last night's Oilers game and fans loved it
Sportsnet

The Edmonton Oilers were graced by the presence of Taylor Swift’s boyfriend during their Game 2 loss to the Dallas Stars last night.

Travis Kelce, a tight end for the NFL’s Kansas City Chiefs, was in Dallas on Saturday night to take in some playoff action, prompting quite a response from social media. Though he is coming off a Super Bowl-winning season, Kelce has skyrocketed in popularity as his relationship with Swift has acquainted him with what may be the most rabid fanbase for a single person on the entire planet.

As such, his appearance anywhere will garner some sort of reaction, whether it be from hockey fans or devoted Swifties. He was at Game 2 alongside Dallas Mavericks legend Dirk Nowitzki.

The one question on everyone’s mind when Kelce appeared was “WHERE IS TAYLOR SWIFT?”, an answer that was disappointing as she was not even on the continent. Instead, Swift was performing her second of back-to-back shows in Portugal as part of her record-breaking Eras Tour.

Here is a look at how hockey fans reacted to Kelce taking in the game.

This has been a star-studded playoff run for the Oilers, particularly in opposing rinks. They ran into actor Will Ferrell in round one against the LA Kings and then had the honour of playing in front of Nathan Fielder and Owen Wilson during their series against the Vancouver Canucks.

Though two games in Dallas, Kelce joins Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevor Diggs as NFLers who have taken in some of the action. 

One can expect that if the Oilers find a way to advance to the Stanley Cup Final those celebrity spectators will only grow as they would face either the New York Rangers or Florida Panthers.

At least the Oilers have the support of comedian Tim Meadows on their side.

GET MORE EDMONTON NEWS
Want to stay in the loop with more Daily Hive content and News in your area? Check out all of our Newsletters here.
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Preston HodgkinsonPreston Hodgkinson
+ Offside
+ Hockey
+ Oilers
+ Celebrities

SUBSCRIBE TO THE HIVE

Get the latest news sent to your inbox and stay in the loop