The Vancouver Canucks had an A-list celebrity in the crowd for last night’s game.

Owen Wilson, star of Wedding Crashers, Zoolander, and many more movies, was in attendance wearing a Canucks jersey.

Owen Wilson in the house! 👏 pic.twitter.com/jU0ogq1fiu — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) May 21, 2024

The Hollywood star was shown on the big screen and got a loud cheer from the Rogers Arena crowd. He was sitting in the VIP Well Health President’s Club seats.

Owen Wilson is at Rogers Arena in a #Canucks jersey for Game 7! pic.twitter.com/d7IvqOGUV2 — Noah Strang (@noahstrang_) May 21, 2024

The actor was wearing a No. 24 Canucks jersey. However, Pius Suter’s name was not on the back. Instead it was a custom name bar with “Wilson” made for the star.

The celebrity has been spotted in the city many times before and seems to enjoy visiting Hollywood North.

Wilson is in Vancouver for a new television series being produced by Apple TV+. It’s a golf comedy which also stars Peter Dager and Marc Maron.

The show is written by Jason Keller, who also worked on movies like Ford vs. Ferrari and Escape Plan.

Wilson plays a washed-up golf professional who takes on a young, up-and-coming golf star played by Dager.

“Starring Wilson in the lead role, the comedy follows Pryce Cahill, an over-the-hill, ex-pro golfer whose career was derailed prematurely 20 years ago. After he gets fired from his job at an Indiana sporting goods store and his wife walks out on him, Pryce hedges his bets entirely on a troubled 17-year-old golf phenom,” reads the show description.

The Canucks were hoping for a better result with the actor in attendance as they lost 3-2 to the Edmonton Oilers in Game 7 of the second round.

They gave fans something to cheer about but came up just short with their third-period comeback.