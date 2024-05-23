Popular comedian Tim Meadows officially joins Oilers bandwagon

The Edmonton Oilers have cracked the final four and it’s attracting some celebrities to their bandwagon.

Game 1 of their Western Conference Final series against the Dallas Stars gets going tonight and the team will be getting some extra help from comedian Tim Meadows, known for his recent roles in shows like Brooklyn 99 and I Think You Should Leave.

The 63-year-old announced that he joined the Oilers bandwagon in a social media post.

“Yeah, that’s right. It’s me, Tim Meadows, and I’m an Oilers fan,” the comedian said after panning up from an Oilers sweater he was wearing. “I actually saw Games 6 and 7 and they won both games.”

In the back half of the video, Meadows does some advertising for an upcoming comedy show in Oklahoma. During that, he warns the crowd that he will still be rocking the beard as part of his Oilers fandom.

“I will probably have this beard because I’m sort of not shaving until the Edmonton Oilers win the Stanley Cup,” Meadows explained.

While the LA Kings had Will Ferrell in Round 1 and Vancouver had celebrities like Nathan Fielder and Owen Wilson come to games in the second round, the Oilers haven’t gotten much love from celebrities recently.

Former players like Zack Kassian, Georges Laraque, and Duncan Keith have shown up to some games, but not a lot of people outside the realm of hockey. Meadows hails from Michigan, so popular belief would be that he’s usually a fan of the Detroit Red Wings. Yet, with the Red Wings failing to make the playoffs this season, it seems like he’s taking up arms with Connor McDavid and the Oilers instead.

Most Oilers fans would probably agree that there is plenty of room for others to hop onto the bandwagon as the team tries to clinch their first Stanley Cup Final berth in almost 20 years.