Oilers superstars McDavid and Draisaitl meet with pop singer Noah Kahan

Usually, fans go into Rogers Place with excitement to watch Connor McDavid and the Edmonton Oilers. That wasn’t the case last night, however, as fans instead poured in to watch folk-infused pop singer Noah Kahan perform.

Kahan has been making his way through Canada, having played in Calgary at the Saddledome the night prior. While in Calgary, he was given a Flames jersey ahead of his performance, but that wound up paling compared to what happened in Edmonton.

Earlier in the day, Kahan watched the Oilers practice and met several players afterward. The Oilers’ official Instagram page posted a photo of Kahan, McDavid, and Leon Draisaitl. It was clearly a cool moment for the Oilers’ superstar forwards, who both shared the photo on their Instagram stories soon after.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NHL (@nhl)

While the “Stick Season” singer likely didn’t have a problem spotting out McDavid and Draisaitl, he apparently left defenceman Darnell Nurse hanging on a handshake. Upon realizing this, he posted a story apologizing to the Oilers blue liner.

“Just was informed I left you hanging on a handshake, and I am devastated,” Kahan wrote. “Please consider this a virtual dap.”

Nurse didn’t have any hard feelings over the incident, replying to Kahan via Instagram soon after.

It was quite a few days in Alberta for Kahan. While he got to take in an Oilers practice yesterday, he also had some free time during his stay in Calgary and chose to do some indoor skydiving.

The Oilers are back in action today, as they are set to take on the Anaheim Ducks this afternoon at 2:00 pm MT. As for Kahan, he is now in Saskatchewan and set to perform at the SaskTel Centre in Saskatoon this evening.